Harnaaz Sandhu is trending right now, as the 21-year-old girl from India has been crowned Miss Universe 2021. Yes, after 21 years India has achieved the title once again. Harnaaz hails from Punjab who defeated Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira at the 70th edition of Miss Universe that took place in Israel. However, before winning the crown in the question-answer round, Harnaaz won hearts with her quick and apt answer to the judge's tricky query. Must-see.

Watch Video:

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)