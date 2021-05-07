As Twitter continues to nominate their favourite celebs for #100MostHandsomeMen2021, BTS Star Kim Taehyung is totally winning it as ARMY shares pics and videos of the K-Pop star. People are sharing pics and videos of the hottest celebrities. The micro-blogging site is bedazzled with pics of Kim Taehyung.
BTS Star Kim Taehyung Rules Twitter:
Happy 3rd Anniversary to your masterpiece, My Love! 💜❤😘#태형이의_싱귤래리티_3주년축하해#KimTaehyung #3YearsWithSingularity pic.twitter.com/FkBI8IsUeQ
— ⟭⟬⁷ Tintin 🦋 (@vmnylene) May 7, 2021
Super HOT!
I nominate #KimTaehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is beautiful inside out 💜 pic.twitter.com/zsJqbT8Oz2
— Jhuli⁷ 💛 (@JhuliBTSAmi) May 7, 2021
Cute
I nominate #KimTaehyung of @BTS_twt as #100MostHandsomeMen2021
Taehyung-shi is really handsome 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2GMhWEgxh6
— DivIsha⁷🧈 (@Disharmy2) May 7, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)