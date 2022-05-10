BTS Suga and PSY's amazing collab track " That That" spot the number 80 on the Hot 100, Billboard’s popular weekly ranking of the most famous songs in the United States. The song has also debuted at No. 2 and No. 5 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts. The glad tiding was shared by PSY on his Instagram handle. Moreover, the comic track is now the highest-charting solo project from a BTS member and the first top 10 entry. Suga x PSY! BTS' Min Yoongi Collaborates With 'Gangnam Style' Star For Upcoming Title Track ‘That That'; Watch Teaser.

See The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

Watch The Official Video Of 'That That' Song:

