BTS rapper Min Yoongi, also known as Suga tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, as confirmed by Big Hit Music. He recently returned from the US to Korea where the RT-PCR test showed Covid positive results. However, the ARMY wished Suga for speedy recovery and flooded the micro-blogging site with kind and heartfelt messages. Check out their tweets below! BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi Tests COVID-19 Positive, Showing No Symptoms As of Now, Confirm Big Hit Music.

#GetWellSoonMinYoongi Goes Viral on Social Media!

Prayer Circle for Min Yoongi

prayer circle: 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 yoongi's fast 🕯 recovery & 🕯 good health! 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 — Kay⁷𓍯 (@jmkvult) December 24, 2021

Fans Hope For his Quick Recovery!

I can imagine the boys video calling each other while Yoongi is in full quarantine during Christmas 😭 I'm not okay — Jungkook (real, bangtanning)⁷ 🐻🎂 (@JeonSmhh) December 24, 2021

Get Well Soon Yoongi

GET WELL SOON YOONGI OPPA..we know you are so strong 💓#GetWellSoonMinYoongi pic.twitter.com/BBYYcFt8wb — Harjass (@harjassk11) December 25, 2021

ARMY Pours in Special Wishes for BTS Suga

Get well soon dear. We have a long way to go. I still don't recognize you today. How come you always put a smile on our face even with so much pain inside. that simplicity inside you works a different fascination in my mind towards you every time💔#GetWellSoonMinYoongi#YaAllah pic.twitter.com/dtLEp95kCn — Park Zara (@park_zara16) December 25, 2021

May He Recovers Soon!

Once Yoongi said: I want my music become that light for those in the dark. I want them to heal from it and find the courage to step forward again💜 Please God recover him😭❤️ Don't give any ain and sickness during quarantine period🤍#GetWellSoonMinYoongi pic.twitter.com/T8zsrqGObA — ❥ℕ𝕀𝕃𝔸_𝒮𝓊𝓃𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑒♡︎(Get well soon Yoongi) (@Che_rry_flower_) December 25, 2021

