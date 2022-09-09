BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has been a crowd-puller with his melodious voice and cute selcas. Recently, the singer treated his Instagram fam with an unexpected look that showed off his fantastic build! Tae Tae shared a couple of pictures where one can see his upper body fully exposed as he perched on the top of a wooden bench in a park. The photo has sent BTS ARMY into a frenzy as they can't get enough of the scene where a brown jacket drops down V's shoulder in broad daylight; in short, Taehyung has captured everybody's gaze! BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Is Almost Shirtless in New Mirror Selfie, ARMY Cannot Contain Their Excitement Seeing Latest Thirst Trap (View Pic).

All Hearts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

ARMY Has Gone Crazy Over Shirtless Taehyung

Kim Taehyung kalo mau post foto Shirtless minimal kasih aba-aba 🥴 pic.twitter.com/YH6Y5fpXQS — sweetbear🐻 (@akuuu_nihaaaa62) September 8, 2022

V Actually Looks Damn Hot!

WHAATT THEEE HELLL!!!!!! I WAS JOKING WHEN I SAID WE WOULD GET KIM TAEHYUNG SHIRTLESS FOR VOGUE!!! HOW TO BREATHE?!?!!?? #TAEHYUNG#TaeGoesVoguepic.twitter.com/7fOfGKY77r — Tiffany Leighanne (@MsTiffanyLeigh) September 8, 2022

Intense Stare!

KIM FREAKING TAEHYUNG SHIRTLESS ERA This man can end me anytime, like why is he so hot....#TAEHYUNG #BTSV pic.twitter.com/hFWzDSyJRI — arbts (@thecutebeartae) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)