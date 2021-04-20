Well, looks like BTS is celebrating Mother's day with Samsung and the video of the K-Pop band wishing fans 'Happy Mother's Day' is going viral! In the video, you can see all the BTS members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook wishing 'Happy Mother's Day' and the ARMY is going crazy on Twitter with happy reactions.

BTS Wishes 'Happy Mother's Day' in an Adorable Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)