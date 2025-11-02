A buffalo reportedly valued at an astonishing INR 21 crore died suddenly at the ongoing Pushkar Mela 2025 in Rajasthan, leaving visitors shocked. The animal, one of the star attractions of the world-famous cattle fair, fell ill on Friday and succumbed despite emergency treatment from veterinary experts. According to News18, the prized buffalo was brought to the fair with special arrangements owing to its immense value and popularity, drawing massive crowds daily. Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that a medical team rushed to the site but could not save the buffalo due to its sheer size and rapid health decline. A video from the fair showing the lifeless buffalo surrounded by caretakers has gone viral on social media. The Pushkar Animal Fair, which began on October 30 and concludes on November 5, continues to witness record livestock valuations and huge public turnout. Animal Cruelty in Vrindavan: Dog Dies After Being Locked in Car While Family Perform Puja in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Buffalo Worth INR 21 Crore Dies Suddenly at Pushkar Mela 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

