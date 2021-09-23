Google celebrates the 89th birthday of legendary Thai singer, Bunpheng Faiphiuchai by featuring her graphical image in the Doodle on September 23. The search engine pays tribute to the 'Queen of Mo Lam' for her remarkable contribution in the folk music (Mo Lam') of Thailand. She is also known for playing an important role of a philanthropist, who promoted infectious disease prevention, environmental initiatives and other forms of Thai performance art. The Doodle also features khaen, a bamboo mouth organ, that was an integral part of Faiphiuchai's prominent music style.

Check Out Bunpheng Faiphiuchai's Google Doodle:

A birthday #GoogleDoodle for Thai singer Bunpheng Faiphiuchai 🎤 She carries the crown as the Queen of Mo Lam, a style of poetic folk music & cultural reflection of Thailand's northeastern Isan region 🇹🇭👑 Learn more → https://t.co/xFrhrPAi23 pic.twitter.com/cS4WnFz9Tn — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 22, 2021

