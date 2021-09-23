Autumnal or September Equinox kicks off the autumn season in the earth’s northern hemisphere. And to celebrate the first day of Fall 2021, internet giant Google brings its adorable animated doodle of a chonky hedgehog covered in leaves. This fella is giving some serious fall foliage vibes. You can learn more about Fall Equinox 2021 here or get your hands on this collection of Happy First Day of Fall 2021 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, images, GIFs and wallpapers. Because the season to officially use pumpkin emoji is here.

Autumn 2021 (Northern Hemisphere) Google Doodle

Is it time to start using the pumpkin emoji yet 🎃🙃 Certainly feels that way! Happy first day of Autumn to the Northern Hemisphere 🍂🍂🍂#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/XHJeQyOH4p pic.twitter.com/rBZNsHbaZy — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 22, 2021

