Calvin Klein shared its Mother's Day special advertisement campaign on May 8, 2022. The peculiar ad showed a pregnant transgender man showing off his baby bump. The popular brand posted pictures on Instagram and now it has been getting various reactions from the netizens on Twitter. A part of the caption read: “Today, in support of women and mothers all over the world, we’re spotlighting the realities of new families.” How to Attract Tigers? Indian Forest Officials Try Calvin Klein's Obsession Cologne Which Makes Wild Cats Go Crazy!

Have A Look, Here:

We have a huge baby formula shortage! The Left says men are the root of all problems, so it's only fair to blame pregnant men right? I wonder what Calvin Klein has to say about this. #calvinkleinpic.twitter.com/cReKkxxikt — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 12, 2022

Calvin Klein's Viral Ad Campaign

.@CalvinKlein advertising, I'll let you think about it. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WWKibjuDTW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 11, 2022

