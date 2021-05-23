Celebrity doll artist -Nigy Dolls - has created a new doll, in honour of Adeline Quadros Castelino - the Indian beauty and third runner up at the Miss Universe pageant 2020. The doll maker was quite thrilled when the lady of the hour shared the post. We have to say the resemblance s uncanny. See for yourself:

