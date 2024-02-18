A picture of the car used by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has created a buzz on social media for its unique number plate. The picture was shared on X by Lloyd Mathias, a business executive, who was impressed by the number plate that read ‘DL1 CJI 0001’. The number plate signifies that the car belongs to the Chief Justice of India, who is the first among equals in the judiciary. It should be noted that the car is a Mercedes E 350 D model, which is registered under the name of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India. This indicates that the car is provided to the CJI by the government as part of his official perks. 'My Mother Washed Clothes Under the Tap': CJI DY Chandrachud Recalls His Childhood During Convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

CJI DY Chandrachud's Mercedes E-Class Creates Social Media Buzz

Saw Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud at a private function in Delhi yesterday. On my way out, I couldn’t help notice his car’s licence plate number: DL1 CJI 0001. Very cool.👌 Wonder if the Chief Election Commissioner’s car number plate is DL1 CEC 0001? 😊 pic.twitter.com/Te6lLxVI42 — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) February 18, 2024

