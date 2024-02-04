CJI DY Chandrachud, on Sunday, February 4, addressed the 72nd convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Gujarat. Speaking at the event, CJI DY Chandrachud recalled his childhood and said that he was the first one to attend an English medium school since class 1. "My mother used to carry clothes and wash them under the tap," he said. The Chief Justice of India also urged students to pay homage to people who have played an instrumental role in their growth. CJI DY Chandrachud Brings His Daughters to Supreme Court, Says ‘See, This Is Where I Sit’.

My Mother Washed Clothes Under the Tap

CJI DY Chandrachud addressing the 72nd convocation of The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda CJI: I was the first one who attended an English medium school since class 1. My mother used to carry clothes and wash them under the tap. Let us today pay homage to the ones who… pic.twitter.com/06Oax4q1oS — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)