Mumbai, December 30: Cases of misplaced identities or goof-ups on CoWin platform refuses to die as several netizens took to Twitter to share screenshots of random OTPs and notifications they received in names of complete strangers. However, that's not the end of the story. Apart from sending messages to people whose identity does not match with the details given in the notifications, most people who reported about the issue also narrated how within minutes of receiving the OTPs, they got another message saying that the user had been vaccinated with the first or second dose without sharing any OTP. COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Name 'Niten Gadkari', 'Amit Sha', 'Pushyu Goyal' Issued in UP's Etawah; Administration Orders Probe.

Images of the Tweets Below:

So, I have been out of the country - #India for over 13 months now & when I left last year we did not have the #COVID19 #vaccination yet. A few days ago, I randomly received an OTP for #CoWIN registration for #Raju & minutes later I had been Vaccinated wid 2nd dose #COVISHIELD pic.twitter.com/CYLFktJuyD — Marisha (@marishadolly) December 30, 2021

Minutes ago, without consent. I guess both OTPs and phone numbers are meaningless for CoWin. pic.twitter.com/8Im3Vs5zoj — Kiran Jonnalagadda 💉💉 (@jackerhack) December 8, 2021

@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @ZeeNews please check someone taken vaccine on my registered mobile number I do not know DILIP SINGH without sharing otp he got vaccinated pic.twitter.com/2lyaBPqH56 — Chowkidar Mihir Mehta (@mihirnetworker) December 2, 2021

I Have Received Message On My Phone That African Bano Got The Vaccine. It is Strange That First OTP Came, Which I Didn't Tell To Anyone, So How Was The OTP Entered? Who Saw My OTP & How? Is This Not a Hoax To Show The No Of Vaccinations Exaggerated? @mansukhmandviya #GujaratModel pic.twitter.com/jPVQsoE8wn — Anand Shah 🇮🇳 (@Anandshah076) December 27, 2021

@PMOIndia @UIDAIChandigarh @UIDAI my mom received an OTP on her cell for the first dose of vaccination for Sunil Kumar, in actual she took her second dose around 2 months back. What's going on here? pic.twitter.com/hRmVwV5i3S — Raashi Rattan (@RaashiRattan) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)