Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a viral picture of a tea seller from India's tech capital Bengaluru who accepts "cryptocurrency" in his makeshift stall. The pic features a man standing with lined chai kulhad and wooden stirrers. in front of his tea stall. The table also has a digital payment scanner, and the blackboard next to the scanner reads, "crypto accepted here". The post's caption read, "The new India." Crypto Chai, Blockchain Ledger Punjabi Samosa And More: This Post About a Bangalore Restaurant's Cryptocurrency Menu Is Going Viral!

Meet Bengaluru's Crypto Chaiwala:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)