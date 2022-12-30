A poor deer got a new life after two kind hikers removed ice from the animal's face in a viral video shared by a Reddit user. The footage shows the deer's eyes, mouth and ears were completely frozen over due to the harsh winter storm. The creature seemed to dig for food under the snow with its head when two hikers found him. The animal's head is encased in a thick cocoon of ice and snow. The caption of the clip reads, "Two hikers helping a deer with its mouth, eyes & ears completely frozen over due to the extreme cold weather". Alligator Locked in Frozen Swamp Gets Dug Out by Man in Viral Video; Netizens Shocked That the Gator Survived Chilling Temperatures.

Watch The Viral Footage:

