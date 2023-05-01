Rains lashed the national capital on Monday bringing much needed respite from the scorching heat that had been prevailing over the last few days. The unexpected chilly weather paired with rain made Delhiites rush to their kitchens to make an abundant supply of chai and pakora. But, the users on Twitter, undeterred, took to the social media platform to seize the perfect opportunity to share memes. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital, 'Surprised' Delhiites Share Pics and Videos of Torrential Downpour .

Delhi Rains

Is It Really May

Silence Please!

2 minutes silence for all those working from office today!#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/oFsdVq59TR — Tuushar R Mehta (@Tuushhar_Mehtta) May 1, 2023

Relief From Heat Finally!

Rain in Delhi after long time🌧️ Relief from heat for everyone✨#DelhiWeather #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/qRrnfzDKow — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) May 1, 2023

