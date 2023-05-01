On Monday, Delhi residents awoke to a nice morning with the minimum temperature coming in at 19.6 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below the season's average. Rainfall also fell in many places, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. It is uncharacteristic for May that the highest temperature would likely be about 26 degrees Celsius. While other parts of the nation's capital experienced light rain, the southern and outer regions of Delhi and Noida reported experiencing heavy downpours. Chennai Rains: Morning Showers With Thunderstorms Bring Respite From Scorching Heat, Elated Residents Drop Pics and Videos.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital

This 'May' be Kool

Rains welcoming ‘May’

Never Seen Before

