In another incident of horrifying animal cruelty, 32-year-old Youtuber Gaurav Sharma from Panchsheel Vihar in Delhi was arrested on charges of cruelty for tying hydrogen balloons on a dog's back and floating it up in the air.

Delhi | YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested for cruelty to an animal after he posted a video on social media where he floated up a pet dog in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back, risking its life: DCP South Atul Thakur (Pic-Screengrab of the video) pic.twitter.com/jYHKUjMdG3 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

