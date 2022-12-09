A passenger travelling back to Dubai from London claimed she found a "dental implant" wrapped in a tissue on her in-flight meal. The woman Ghada El-Hoss shared the picture of the aeroplane food on Twitter, saying that she had not heard from the airline. The Twitter post shows a meal of broccoli and rice with what appears to be a dental implant. British Airways replied to the passenger's tweet the same day it was posted: "Hi there, we're really sorry to see this! Did you give our cabin crew your details for our Customer Relations team to contact you? For security, please send us any personal details by DM." Dead Insect Found in Air Vistara Flight Meal! Passenger Claims To Find Cockroach in Packed Food; See Viral Pics.

Dental Implant In-Flight Meal!

@British_Airways still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107 from London to Dubai on Oct. 25 (we have all our teeth: it's not ours). This is appalling. I also can't get through to anyone from your call center. pic.twitter.com/Iwqd3mOylt — Ghada (@ghadaelhoss) December 4, 2022

