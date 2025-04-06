A bizarre has come to lighht from the United States, where a man was arrested in Washington for stealing his ex-girlfriend's pet chicken. The alleged theft led to a police rescue, which was captured on bodycam. The unusual incident took place last week when a woman called 911 and reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home and taken her chicken, named Polly. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the woman complainant claimed the man fled the scene screaming, "I’ve got Polly", before he disappeared into nearby woods. Responding to the call, deputies began searching the area near a main road. Bodycam footage released by the department shows officers navigating through a dense forest as they try to locate the suspect. In the end, deputies find the man sobbing in the woods as he clutches the chicken tightly, saying, "Don’t hurt my chicken." A police officer reassures the man, saying, "That’s fine. Just hold your chicken. I am not gonna hurt your chicken." Girls Fight in Galgotias University Campus Viral Video: Fierce Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Students in Greater Noida As Bystanders Watch!.

On Patrol Deputies recover an abducted chicken. pic.twitter.com/t7Z5ado8ag — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) April 1, 2025

