Chaos erupted on the Howrah-Haridwar Doon Express on Thursday night when a group of women traveling with general tickets occupied sleeper seats and attacked the TTE when asked to vacate them. Acting on a passenger complaint via social media, TTE Diwakar Mishra approached the women in coach S3 near Lucknow. In a shocking turn, the women allegedly abused him, tore his shirt, splashed tea on his face, and even broke his gold chain. Though initially deboarded at Barabanki, they reboarded the train. At Charbagh station, GRP was alerted and a complaint was filed. An FIR is underway. Videos of the incident have gone viral. ‘My Brother Is Loco Pilot’: Ticketless Woman Passenger Argues, Makes ‘Casteist Remark’ at TTE After Getting Caught Travelling Without Ticket in 1st AC Coach (Watch Video).

Women Attack TTE on Doon Express After Being Asked to Vacate Sleeper Seats (Warning: Abusive Words)

उ.रे_लखनऊ मंडल मे ट्रेन नंबर 13009 हावड़ा से देहरादून एक्सप्रेस मे मुख्य चल टिकट निरीक्षक दिवाकर मिश्रा अपनी ड्यूटी पर स्लीपर में टिकट चेक कर रहे थे,टीटीई ने बोला सीट दूसरे की है,महिला यात्री ने भड़क गई,गर्म चाय टीटीई के ऊपर डाल दी,और टीटीई को गली के साथ सोने की चैन तोड़ दी, pic.twitter.com/59bDinkZiq — Samprabhu Bharat News (@samprabhubharat) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Navbharat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)