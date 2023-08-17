Wild Dogs Fiercely Chase Rabbit as It Runs for Life, Thrilling Drone Video Footage Goes Viral

A drone video shows how relentlessly a pack of two dogs chase down a rabbit. The 3.5-minute-long clip trails the entire chase of the wild dogs pacing to hunt down the rabbit. Seeing how both of them pick their speed is amazing, and the rabbit tries to evade them. It is an open desert region giving no cover for the rabbit to hide until, in the end, he finds a small patch of trees and escapes in. The video is quite thrilling to watch and has garnered over 5 lakh views on Twitter. Dog Attack in London Video: Three Pet Dogs Chase, Maul Woman at Abbots Park in Brixton, Horrifying Incident Caught on Camera.

Watch Video Here:

Road Runner gerçek olursa... İki köpeğin dakikalarca kovaladığı tavşanın mücadelesi sosyal medyada gündem oldu. pic.twitter.com/Mcpcf2fJDx — VoW (@voiceofworldco) August 16, 2023

