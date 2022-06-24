A groom heavily intoxicated by alcohol ruins marriage for a bride! The drunken man puts vermala on his sister-in-law after he cannot find his soon-to-be wife. The video of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media showing the groom could not stand on his feet. Everyone on the stage looks shocked after the furious sister-in-law slaps the bridegroom. Wedding Mishap Video Goes Viral! Bride and Groom Falls Off Swing Attached to Crane Turning Grand Entry Into Disaster.

Watch The Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)