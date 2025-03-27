Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh ‘Fazza’ Hamdan Announces Birth of 4th Child

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, popularly known as Fazza, welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl, on Saturday. He announced the birth on Instagram, revealing her name as Hind, in honor of his mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. The name Hind holds deep significance in Arabic culture, symbolizing strength, nobility, and prosperity. Historically, it referred to “a hundred camels,” signifying wealth. It has also been carried by notable figures like Hind bint Utbah, a key personality in early Islamic history. Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008, is the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, and serves as UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Dubai Princess, Sheikha Mahra Who Dumped Husband on Social Media, Launches Perfume ‘Divorce’ in Viral Instagram Post (See Pic & Video).

