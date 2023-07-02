A video of an elderly couple reenacting Bollywood's iconic song 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' in Mumbai is going viral on social media. Multiple videos of the elderly couple reenacting the scenes of the famous song from the movie "Manzil" are winning hearts online. The 1979 film starred actors Moushumi Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan. The videos show the elderly couple reenacting Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee's scenes as they walk in the rain near Gateway of India in Mumbai as "Rimjhim Gire Saawan" plays in the backdrop. The couple has been identified as Shailesh Inamdaar and his wife Vandana, who recreated the song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' by visiting the same locations as the original song. The video caught netizens' attention and Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also shared his reaction to the viral video. Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra said, "This is justifiably going viral". He further said that he applauds the couple as they are teaching us how to make life beautiful by unleashing one's imagination. 8 People on 1 Scooty! Video of Man Riding Scooter With Seven Children Goes Viral in Mumbai, Traffic Police Registers FIR Against Irresponsible Rider.

Couple Recreates Rim Jhim Gire Sawan in Mumbai

Kudos to this couple for recreating Rim Jhim gire sawan. I had a huge grin on my face all through. #whatsappforward pic.twitter.com/6f7SAiqYk5 — Arun Panicker (@panix68) July 2, 2023

Anand Mahindra Reacts to Viral Video

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023

Couple Reshoot 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' Song

Applause to the effort ! Shailesh Inamdaar and his wife Vandana have reshot the song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' mostly on the same locations as the original song. Their friends Anup Ringangaavkar and his wife Ankita have shot it with so much love and care.. Not sharing the full video… pic.twitter.com/owpfO5y9Je — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) July 2, 2023

