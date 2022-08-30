A super rare and beautiful rainbow scarf cloud was filmed in the city of Haikou, Hainan Province, China. The video of the mesmerising weather phenomena is going crazy viral on social media, leaving netizens dumbfounded by its appearance. Residents of the city were equally astonished! The rainbow-coloured scarf is known as "pileus". A pileus cloud is created through a thunderstorm's updraft, creating a smooth cloud that sits on top of a growing cumulus. Mysterious Red Sky Over Atlantic Ocean! Frightening Scene Leaves Pilot and Crew Baffled; See Viral Pics & Video.

Looks Supernatural!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)