A WhatsApp message claiming that journalists will be exempted from paying toll tax at all toll plazas across the country is going viral on social media. The news also claimed that in order to be exempted from paying toll taxes, journalists will have to show their ID card. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check by PIB said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has not issued any order as such. Iran Ordered Execution of 15,000 Protestors? Here's a Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral.

Journalists Will Get Toll Tax Exemption

