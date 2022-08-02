According to reports, an Illinois morgue assistant used testicles from corpses to help her win the annual Spaghetti Cook-Off. The woman named Linda Anders was arrested after a judge tasting the spaghetti realized he was munching on a "prosthetic testicle." How far is the bizarre story true was researched by the website snopes.com. The page claimed that the local news that reported the incident had the disclaimer on its page, which reads, "fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website".'Sperm' Cupcake! Louisiana School Teacher Seasons Cupcakes With Husband's Sperms And Feeds It to Her Students.

Here's What Exactly Happened:

An Illinois morgue assistant named Linda Anders was said to have used testicles from corpses to help win an annual spaghetti cook-off. Only, the questionable event never occurred. https://t.co/IyRbdNmTQb — snopes.com (@snopes) August 2, 2022

