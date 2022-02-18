A mentally sick middle school teacher from Louisiana identified as Cynthia Perkins will face a sentence of 41 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of sex crimes like child pornography and conspiracy mingling of harmful substances. The teacher also recently admitted that she has laced cupcakes with her husband's sperm and distributed it to her students at Westside Junior High School. The 36-year-old is arrested after testifying against her now ex-husband, Dennis. US Teacher Accused of Bringing 'Baked Goods Filled with Her Bodily Fluids to School' after Being Arrested for Rape and Child Pornography.

Have A Look:

Teacher in US has admitted to lacing cupcakes with her husband's sperm & feeding them to her students. Cynthia Perkins,who faces 41 years in jail for multiple sex crimes against children,has accepted a plea deal in exchange for testifying against her now ex-husband Dennis. 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/qBbb5Thikn — Tushar Kant Naik ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) February 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)