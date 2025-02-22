The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a false claim being forwarded on WhatsApp about a helpline number for blood requirements. The WhatsApp forward claimed that the Government of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 104 titled "Blood on Call" for people who require blood for medical procedures. However, the PIB's Fact Check X handle has refuted the claim and called it fake. The PIB has said the government is not running any such scheme, adding this number is used for various helpline services in some states. NCHMR Affiliated With Ministry of Health Recruiting for District Project Officer, Account Officer and Other Posts? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Recruitment Notification Going Viral.

Govt Launched 104 ‘Blood on Call’ Helpline?

Claim: Govt. of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 1⃣0⃣4⃣ "Blood on Call" to meet the requirement for blood#PIBFactCheck ☑️This claim is #misleading ☑️GOI is not running any such scheme !! ☑️This number is used for various helpline services in some states pic.twitter.com/mVZZ4fB8kH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 22, 2025

