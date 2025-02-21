A newspaper clipping going viral on social media is claiming that the National Council for Health and Medical Research (NCHMR) is recruiting for various positions in different states. It is also alleged that NCHMR is an organisation which is affiliated with the Ministry of Health and is recruiting throughout the country. The NCHMR recruitment advertisement also listed two websites - nchmr.com and nchmrvacancy.com and invited applications online to fill vacancies for posts like District Project Officer, Account Officer and more. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the two websites are fake. "NCHMR is not related to @MoHFW_INDIA. Report such suspected cyber crimes on https://cybercrime.gov.in," PIB Fact Check said.

NCHMR Is Not Related to the Ministry of Health

National Council for Health and Medical Research (NCHMR) claims to be recruiting for various positions in different states NCHMR portrays itself as an organisation affiliated with @MoHFW_INDIA and is recruiting throughout the country. Two websites - https://t.co/7SW4MV03OE… pic.twitter.com/iI2jKB4dhF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 20, 2025

