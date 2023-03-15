A news report by Reuters has claimed that India is planning new security testing for smartphones and also bringing about a crackdown on pre-installed apps. However, it must be noted that the report is fake and misleading. According to a fact check by PIB, the ongoing consultation on mobile security guidelines has been misrepresented. The same was also explained by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who said that there are no plans for security testing for smartphones or a crackdown on pre-installed applications. Modi Government Offering Free Recharge Under 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

This Report Is Misleading

A report by @Reuters claims 'India plans new security testing for smartphones, a crackdown on pre-installed apps.'#PIBFactCheck ▶️This report is misleading ▶️As explained by the Union Minister @Rajeev_GoI ongoing consultation on mobile security guidelines is misrepresented https://t.co/SSLo3BwLUk pic.twitter.com/KvSTM7vPno — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 15, 2023

There Are No Plans for Security Testing

Union MoS for Electronics & IT #RajeevChandrasekhar said there are no plans for security testing for #smartphones or crackdown on pre-installed applications, as the sole emphasis is on ease of doing business and boost local electronics manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/X83tUoEAwY — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2023

