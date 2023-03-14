A message going viral on social media is claiming that the Narendra Modi-led government has started a "Free Mobile Recharge Scheme". As per the viral WhatsApp message, the Central government will provide 28 days of free recharge to all Indian users under the 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme'. The viral message also claims that the scheme is run by the Central Government. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake. PIB conducted a fact check and said that no such scheme is being run by the Central Government. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

No Such Scheme Is Being Run by the Central Government:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)