Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, a video going viral on social media claims that the Indian Army waved white flags at the Line of Control (LoC) to retrieve bodies of its soldiers. "At the Line of Control, the India Army is waving white flags to retrieve the bodies of their dead soldiers," the caption of the viral video read. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the video is falsely attributed to the Indian Army. PIB Fact Check said that the viral clip is an old video from September 2019 in which the Pakistan Army raised the white flag at LoC to recover the bodies of its dead soldiers. Pakistan Shot Down IAF Rafael Fighter Jet Near Bahawalpur During India’s Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth After Pro-Pakistan X Handles Share Old Photo With Fake Claim.

Video Falsely Attributed to Indian Army, Says PIB

🚨 Propaganda Alert 🚨 An old video from September 2019 of the #Pakistan Army raising white flag at LOC to recover bodies of its dead soldiers is being shared by Pakistani handles with the false claim that it is #IndianArmy waving white flags at LOC to retrieve bodies of its… pic.twitter.com/VtC58iqkHr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

