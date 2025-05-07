India on Wednesday, May 07, refuted claims that Pakistan shot down an Indian fighter jet following India's strikes in the Bahawalpur region during Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. "An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being re-circulated by pro-Pakistan handles in various forms in the current context of #OperationSindoor," Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check handle posted on X. PIB Fact Check said that the image is from an earlier incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet that crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer in September 2024. Pakistan Destroyed Indian Brigade HQ and Bombed Srinagar Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Multiple Fake Claims Spread by Pakistani Accounts After Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan Shot Down IAF Rafael Fighter Jet Near Bahawalpur During India’s Operation Sindoor?

