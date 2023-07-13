A video going viral on social media claims Indian National Flag was insulted and disrespected in Kerala. The 8-second video clip shows multiple vehicles driving over an Indian national flag placed on the street. The video claimed that the incident took place in Kerala. However, it must be noted that the video is not from Kerala. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, this is an old video which is going viral again with the wrong context. PIB said that the video is not from the state of Kerala. "Do not share such misleading messages/videos," PIB stated. As per various news reports, the video is from Karachi, Pakistan. Indian Flag Insulted in US VIDEO! Khalistani Supporter Ties Tricolour to His Leg Near UN Headquarters, Disrespectful Clip Goes Viral on Twitter.

Indian Flag Insulted in Kerala?

