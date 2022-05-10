A confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) claiming that the application for Indane Gas Agency dealership/distributorship has been approved is doing rounds on social media. However, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has revealed that the Indian Oil Corporation Limited has not issued any such letter. Hence, the letter which was going viral is found to be fake.

Check Tweet:

A confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) claims that the application for INDANE GAS Agency dealership/distributorship has been approved.#PIBFactChecK: ▶️ This letter is #FAKE. ▶️ @IndianOilcl has not issued this letter. pic.twitter.com/BfWPlEnGpx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)