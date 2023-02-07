NEET PG 2023 has not been postponed, and it will be conducted as per schedule, the Ministry of Health clarified on Tuesday. The ministry warned aspirants against a fake notice circulating on social media that claims the postgraduate medical entrance examination has been deferred till May 21."#FakeNews This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others," Health Ministry wrote on Twitter. Doctors' Body Seeks Postponement of NEET PG-2023 by Two-three Months.

NEET-PG 2023 Exams Postponed?

#FakeNews This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others. pic.twitter.com/Ooey2SvESL — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

