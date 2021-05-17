A fake video is doing rounds on social media platforms showing trees and structure falling on vehicles parked near Trident hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai as Cyclone Tauktae gains momentum in parts of Maharashtra. A fact check was conducted and it was found that the video circulating on social media is false and no such incident was reported in Mumbai. Another tweet claimed that the video was of July 2020 about an incident that took place in Madina in Arab.

Here is the tweet claiming Tree/Structure Fell on Vehicles Near Trident Hotel:

With the wind speed of 70 to 90 kilometre per hour this is what happened outside hotel Trident Nariman point Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7EdyCnY5e1 — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) May 17, 2021

Here's a Fact Check of the Viral Video:

#FactCheck : No incident of tree/structure fall on vehicles is reported near #Trident hotel in #Mumbai. Video circulating on social media is false. Our correspondent reports that, incident was reported at some other place. @MumbaiPolice@mybmc #cyclonetaukate @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/Jg52IuD0Aj — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) May 17, 2021

#FakeNews - Trident Hotel Nariman Point Mumbai#Fact - Madina, Arab, Last year July 2020 pic.twitter.com/pOFgF6g9c6 — Pankaj Jain (@pj77in) May 17, 2021

