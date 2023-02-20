A message promising 25 lakh lottery prize money to users by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is being widely shared. In order to avail the prize money, the message insists on communicating only through WhatsApp. However, RBI has not announced any such lottery and the viral is nothing but a fraudulent scam. Earlier, a similar message was being widely circulated on social media claiming that the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) management is organising a lottery and is rewarding 25,00,000 rupees as the lottery cash prize. However, users are advised not to fall for such tricks and not to share their personal information on such e-mails, calls, and messages. Government Offering Free Laptops to All Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

RBI Offering Chance to Win Rs 25,00,000?

A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of Reserve Bank of India is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹25,00,000#PIBFactCheck ▶️ It's a scam & is not related to @RBI ▶️ RBI does not send any emails intimating award of lottery funds, etc 🔗https://t.co/i80F7uCKkA pic.twitter.com/7F49okOZ6C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 19, 2023

