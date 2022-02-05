The financial news site Bloomberg accidentally reported that Russia had invaded Ukraine Friday afternoon with a headline on its homepage. It stayed up for about 30 minutes, according to Olga Lautman, a Russian analyst who posted the message on social media.

See Tweet:

.@BloombergLive care to explain this breaking news? Wth pic.twitter.com/rRcOtjkd7g — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) February 4, 2022

So Bloomberg has the headline "Russia Invades Ukraine" ready, just in case. pic.twitter.com/h3zPNhhLwp — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) February 5, 2022

