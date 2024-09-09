A photo is going viral on social media with claims that cracks have started appearing in the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue. The viral post also alleged that the Statue of Unity in Gujarat could collapse at a time due to the cracks in the statue. However, it must be noted that the alleged claim is false. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the claim is false. PIB said that the photo shared online with false claims is from the construction of the Statue of Unity in 2018. It must be noted that the 597-foot statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the world's tallest statue. Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity Named as 'Eighth Wonder of World'? Here's a Fact-Check.

Statue of Unity to Collapse Anytime, Claims Viral Post

सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर कर यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा, स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी में दरारें आनी शुरू हो गई हैं और यह कभी भी गिर सकती है।#PIBFactCheck ❌ यह दावा #फर्जी है। ✅ यह फोटो वर्ष 2018 में स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के निर्माण के दौरान की है pic.twitter.com/RHpYc2Aykj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 9, 2024

