A video doing rounds on the social media websites, claiming a terrorist was caught at Delhi metro station and asked commuters to avoid traveling via metro train. However, the claim is fake as the video is of a mock drill conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans at the metro station in National Capital. PIB Fact check that counters misinformation claimed that the news is fake about the video.

A video is #viral on social media claiming that a terrorist has been caught at a Delhi metro station and people must avoid travelling in metro.#PIBFactCheck

▶️This claim is false.

▶️It is a video of mock-drill conducted by @CISFHQrs @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/9WGgrLDjRq

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)