A father is his daughter's first love, and children all over the world showcase their admiration for their fathers on the 3rd Sunday of June Every Year on the occasion of father's day. Once again it was witnessed when an LPG-gas technician entered a house to fix the leakage in a gas pipe wearing a cute badge given to him by his 8 years old daughter. A famous Twitter user posted the picture with the caption "LPG-gas technician just came to fix a leaky pipe. Said his 8-year-old daughter made the badge & he will wear it all day". Clearly, the father must be proud of his daughter's cute gesture to show love.

See pic

LPG-gas technician just came to fix a leaky pipe Said his 8 year old daughter made the badge & he will wear it all day #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/YgepvsZUMp — Loveleen Arun (@LoveleenArun) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)