Pakistani actor Resham faced a major backlash from online users for her reckless action of littering a flooded river with plastic waste. A viral video shows the actor feeding the aquatic animals by opening a packet of meat and bread and also tossing the plastic packing of the foodstuffs into the river. According to media reports, Resham apologised and blamed "COVID-related brain fog" for her act that has enraged the internet. Shah Rukh Khan Fans Troll Pakistani Actor Shaan Shahid After He Criticises the Actor for The Lion King’s Hindi Dubbing.

Here's The Viral Video:

Morons of Pakistan 😖 pic.twitter.com/bKxSpCojBu — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) September 12, 2022

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therealresham (@therealresham)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)