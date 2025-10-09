In a dramatic rescue operation, emergency responders used a heavy-duty crane to lift a man weighing over 600 pounds from his apartment to provide urgent medical care. The man, who required immediate attention, could not be moved safely through the building’s narrow stairways or doors due to his size. Firefighters, paramedics, and local authorities coordinated the complex operation, carefully hoisting him from his apartment and placing him onto a stretcher. Residents gathered to watch the extraordinary scene unfold as large-scale rescue equipment maneuvered in the neighborhood. Images and videos of the rescue quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the teamwork and precision of first responders in ensuring the patient’s safety during the delicate procedure. US: Man Injured After Falling 20 Feet From Bleachers During Pirates-Cubs Game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh; Video Goes Viral.

Florida Man Over 600 Pounds Rescued by Crane in West Palm Beach

