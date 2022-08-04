The deep ocean world is still unexplored to humans, and there are some of the most bizarre and scary creatures living in the never-ending depths. A viral video of sea cucumbers eating their food is enough to give you night terrors! The weird-looking water creature was consuming its chow by tentacle-like structures coming out of its mouth in the clip that has been making rounds on the internet. Scary Alien-Looking Fish Caught in Southeastern Australia! Fisherman Shares Viral Picture of Mysterious ‘Sea Monster Beast’ That Has Left Netizens Baffled.

Watch The Bizarre Sea Creature:

Sea cucumber eating, using its feet looking like tentacles surrounding its mouth. pic.twitter.com/3jMyVGGyBt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)