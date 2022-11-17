Here's the story of the big Indian joint family who has made headlines in the news. The Doijode family living in Maharashtra's Solapur consists of 72 members all living under the same roof. From older adults to children, the four generations of the family live and do various businesses happily together. Originally from Karnataka, the Doijode family has a large grocery and dairy product requirement, which includes 10 litres of milk in the morning and evening and vegetables valued between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per meal. These mind-blowing details about the huge family were displayed in a BBC video widely shared online.

Big Indian Joint Family!

