While pythons are non-venomous serpents, they can still bite humans and owing to their giant dimensions; they can even gobble them. A snake handler was in the tight grip of his own pet snake in a viral video that has left the internet queasy. The American reptile wrangler Brian Barczyk was squeezed by a massive 20-foot-long yellow colour python as he struggled to take the reptile back to its cage. The reticulated python Lucy was wrapped around tightly with its owner's body in a viral Instagram reel shared by the page 'snakebytestv'. Giant 22-Foot Python Swallows Grandmother Alive in Indonesia, Disturbing Video Footage Shows Remains of Eaten Woman Inside Cut-Open Snake.

Here's The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R I A N B A R C Z Y K (@snakebytestv)

